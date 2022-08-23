Karnataka Government To Install A Unicorn Logo In Bengaluru

To celebrate Bengaluru's accomplishment of having the most start-ups and unicorns in the nation, the Basavaraj Bommai-led administration in Karnataka is anticipated to shortly place a unicorn logo there. The state government made the choice to display a unicorn emblem in Bengaluru to represent the fact that the city is home to the most start-ups and unicorns in the entire nation.



The decision was taken after the media company Inc42 ranked Bengaluru as the top and most well-funded start-up location in the nation in its "The State Of Indian Start-up Ecosystem Report, 2022."



In this respect, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday gave the go-ahead for officials to choose an appropriate location for the logo in the city. By definition, unicorns are start-up companies valued at more than $1 billion that are often in the technology or software industry.

Meanwhile, 53 start-ups in India became unicorns between 2011 and 2012, according to data quoted on the Crunchbase website. While 19 of them are reportedly located in Bengaluru.

A provider of financial solutions created the unicorn logo. This logo has a good chance of becoming the city's top tourist destination. The state legislative and secretariat's office, the Vidhana Soudha, is where the logo is expected to be displayed, according to the authorities. According to sources, India just passed the milestone of 100 unicorns and has seen a rise in the number of these start-ups over the past year as well.