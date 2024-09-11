Karnataka govt plans to establish IT hub in KGF zone

Kolar: A land that once produced gold for hundreds of years, saw thousands of workers left unemployed following the closure of its gold mines 23 years ago. However, there is now renewed hope, as KGF is on the verge of transforming into an IT hub.

For centuries, KGF supplied gold to the world, but the mines were shut down two decades ago due to reported financial losses and other reasons. This closure left thousands of workers jobless, and successive governments did little to address their plight. However, after more than two decades, the government has launched a promising project in the region, giving the area a new lease on life.

The government reclaimed 973 acres of unused land that was previously under the control of the BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) company. This land has now been transferred to the Industrial Area Development Board, which paid ₹5 lakh per acre to the Revenue Department. The development work for the new industrial area is already underway.

Additionally, the construction of the new Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway Corridor, which runs adjacent to the industrial zone, has been completed.

With these developments, several major IT companies are showing interest in establishing their operations in KGF. Reports suggest that many renowned global IT firms are keen to invest in the new KGF industrial zone. According to current reports, both IT and multinational companies are eyeing KGF as a prime location for investment. Representatives from Foxconn and other leading IT firms have already visited KGF to assess its potential for IT infrastructure. The region offers easy access to Bengaluru, with the airport just an hour away, and Chennai Port only two hours distant, bypassing the traffic congestion of Bengaluru city.

The newly completed Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Corridor further enhances KGF’s connectivity, making it an ideal site for industrial development. Experts predict that in a few years, KGF’s once-famous “Golden Land” will become a hub for IT companies.

KGF MLA Rupakala expressed happiness and optimistic about the future of KGF, predicting that the investments by various companies will generate thousands of crores and create over one lakh jobs in the region. She also mentioned that an integrated township is being built in KGF, further boosting the region’s prospects. “The situation in KGF will improve in the coming days,” she added.

For the former workers of KGF’s gold mines, the development of an industrial zone represents hope for the future. Many are excited that, while they were denied alternative employment after the closure of the mines, their children and grandchildren will now have job opportunities in the IT and

industrial sectors.