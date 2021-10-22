Karnataka: Govt postponing panchayat elections fearing defeat

Bengaluru: Condemning the 'delay' in zilla and taluk panchayat elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State convener, Prithvi Reddy said that BBMP is postponing the elections as the BJP government is not confident of winning. Despite establishing the Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission a month ago, authorities have failed to nominate members to it.



"BJP government that has failed in Covid control, job creation, road repair and other fronts is dreading losing elections. BBMP is repeatedly postponing taluk panchayat and zilla panchayat elections," said Prithvi Reddy.

He added that the BBMP ward restructuring has been underway and for the past 13 months, authorities have been engaging in politics rather than being the people's representatives. "This is a destruction of the democratic system and they are wasting court's time by petitioning repeatedly to postpone the elections. The separate commission for delimitation has been created with the sole purpose of delaying the elections" he added.

He noted that the government has failed in providing beds and oxygen to Covid victims, and the prices of essential commodities like petrol, diesel, LPG and cooking oil have skyrocketed.

He further added that the State government has failed to create jobs and unemployment has increased significantly. They have failed to make scientifically-built roads and even the new roads develop potholes with a few showers of rains.

" Having failed in all sectors, they have an imminent fear of defeat. Therefore, they are looking for reasons to postpone elections" said Prithvi Reddy