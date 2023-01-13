Karnataka High Court takes suo motu cognizance of metro pillar collapse case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday took suo moto cognizance of the under-construction metro pillar collapse here, which claimed the lives of a woman and her two-year-old son on January 11.

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi mentioned about the reports of the main newspapers. The bench further stated that the incidents, which took place on January 11 and 13, have made the court to consider the incidents as cognizable.

The bench said that the plight of roads in the city has raised concerns. The bench further questioned about the safety measure taken up while carrying out such work and whether the security measures are mentioned in the tender document and contract?

"If these are not mentioned, whether it has been directed through the government order or notification?" the division bench questioned.

"If the safety parameters are mentioned, how is compliance being monitored at the sites where work is taken up? Is accountability fixed to the company which has taken the contract? The matter regarding the officers who monitor the project being implemented and the contract company's compliance should be considered seriously," the bench said.

The court directed the Registrar General of the court to register a case in this regard. The concerned departments of the government of Karnataka, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation (BMRCL) and concerned contractors have been made parties to the case.

On January 11, Tejaswini and her 2-year-old son died after an under-construction metro pillar fell on their scooty. Her husband and other son had a miraculous escape.

The FIR had been registered against the Nagarjuna Construction Company and officers of BMRCL. On January 13, a bike-rider got injured seriously after falling into a pothole on Brigade Road.