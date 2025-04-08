Karnataka II PUC Exam Results: Pass Percentage Drops This Year

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results for the II PUC Exam-1 on Tuesday. This year, the pass percentage dropped to 73.45%, a significant decline from last year's 81.15%. The drop is over 7%.

Pass Percentage and Student Performance

According to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, 6,37,805 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 4,68,439 students passed. Over one lakh students achieved distinction marks. The Minister also noted that girls outperformed boys in all three streams: Arts, Commerce, and Science.

Here's where to check results:

Students can check their results starting at 1:30 pm today. Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in to view the results.

Girls Top the Scorers Again

Female students were the top scorers in each stream:

Arts : LR Sanjana Bai from Ballari scored 597 marks.

: LR Sanjana Bai from Ballari scored 597 marks. Commerce : Deepashree S from Dakshina Kannada scored 599 marks.

: Deepashree S from Dakshina Kannada scored 599 marks. Science: Amoolya Kamath, also from Dakshina Kannada, scored 599 marks.

This highlights the continued academic excellence of girls in Karnataka.