Live
- Google TV Remotes to Feature Dedicated ‘Free TV’ Button
- BJP must protest against Centre's price rise measures: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Tata Motors’ global wholesales dip 3 pc in Jan-March
- Poshan Pakhwada 2025: A Campaign for Better Nutrition
- Xavier University strengthens ties with India through strategic visit
- Relief for Medha Patkar as Delhi's Saket court waives jail term, reduces fine
- Pawan Kalyan Advocates for Hontourism Development in Araku Region
- Onion Juice or Onion Oil: Which One Promotes Faster Hair Growth?
- Wordle Answer and Hints for April 8: Solve Today's Puzzle with These Clues
- Karnataka II PUC Exam Results: Pass Percentage Drops This Year
Karnataka II PUC Exam Results: Pass Percentage Drops This Year
The Karnataka II PUC Exam-1 results have been announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), showing a significant drop in the pass percentage this year.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results for the II PUC Exam-1 on Tuesday. This year, the pass percentage dropped to 73.45%, a significant decline from last year's 81.15%. The drop is over 7%.
Pass Percentage and Student Performance
According to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, 6,37,805 students appeared for the exams. Out of these, 4,68,439 students passed. Over one lakh students achieved distinction marks. The Minister also noted that girls outperformed boys in all three streams: Arts, Commerce, and Science.
Here's where to check results:
Students can check their results starting at 1:30 pm today. Visit karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in to view the results.
Girls Top the Scorers Again
Female students were the top scorers in each stream:
- Arts: LR Sanjana Bai from Ballari scored 597 marks.
- Commerce: Deepashree S from Dakshina Kannada scored 599 marks.
- Science: Amoolya Kamath, also from Dakshina Kannada, scored 599 marks.
This highlights the continued academic excellence of girls in Karnataka.