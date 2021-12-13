Karnataka Is Considering Other Options To Eggs In the Mid-Day Meal

The Karnataka government has begun searching possibilities to find a replacement to boiled eggs in the mid-day meal in order to combat malnutrition among school students in various parts of the state, despite criticism from seers of several mutts in the state.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh explained that the decision to add boiled eggs in the mid-day meal programme was based on surveys and reports from the Center, which showed that malnutrition among youngsters was still a problem. Experts also told them that the egg was the most well-known single source of protein. As a result, it was included in the mid-day meal programme to assist youngsters in overcoming malnutrition. In Mandya, he responded to a question about whether the state government was contemplating the action by saying that the state administration is examining other methods to offer protein-rich food to youngsters as an alternative to egg. Nagesh went on to say that eggs were not required, and that those who did not want them were given boiled bananas as a substitute.

The state government had adopted boiled eggs or bananas for pupils in Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts, based on the results of the latest National Family Health Survey. The programme, which began the first week of December and will run for four months, will provide 42 boiled eggs (or bananas) to each kid in these selected districts. The initiative is expected to benefit a total of 14,44,322 pupils.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami of Sri Pejavar Matha was among the notable seers who spoke out against the idea, urging the BJP-led government not to push schoolchildren to eat eggs. Last week in Udupi, he urged that the government instead disperse the funds intended for egg purchases. He stated that since there will be children from different communities in schools, the government should not make eating eggs mandatory.

The national head of the Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha, Lingayat mutt seer Channa Basavananda Swami, has also spoken out against the programme, accusing the government of discriminating youngsters in terms of food. He stated that the government should supply food that is acceptable to everyone without discrimination.

Meanwhile, the issue has elicited political responses, with BJP MLA Arvind Bellad from the Hubballi-Dharwad West constituency endorsing religious leaders. He added that it is not acceptable to force students to consume eggs. To combat malnutrition, the government must give other nutrient-dense foods.