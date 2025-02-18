Karnataka: JD(S) thanks PM Modi, Piyush Goyal for supporting 'distressed' tobacco farmers

Bengaluru : JD(S) Karnataka unit on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal for stepping in and supporting "distressed" tobacco farmers of the state.

In a statement, State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy, expressed gratitude to Union Minister Goyal, for "allowing unlicensed tobacco farmers in regions like Hunsur, Periyapatna, and H.D. Kote to sell their produce and for waiving penalties imposed on them".

Welcoming the Centre's decision, he recalled: "On December 2, 2024, a delegation, led by Union Minister Kumaraswamy, met Union Minister Goyal in New Delhi to present a memorandum. This was followed by a crucial meeting with senior officials from the Commerce Department on December 21."

Nikhil Kumaraswamy also mentioned that the delegation included Mysuru-Kodagu BJP MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, former minister S. R. Mahesh, Hunsur MLA G.T. Harish Gowda, and representatives of the tobacco farming community.

He further highlighted that "Karnataka's tobacco farmers suffered severe losses due to excessive rainfall in May and July last year, leading to a significant drop in FCV (flue-cured Virginia) tobacco yields and a decline in leaf quality. The Centre’s intervention will now provide relief to thousands of affected farmers."

"Prime Minister Modi's government has taken several historic farmer-friendly decisions, and this move to support Karnataka's tobacco farmers is one among them," he added.

After the Centre's decision, auction centres under the Tobacco Board will now allow the sale of excess tobacco from registered farmers and unauthorised tobacco from unregistered farmers, he said.

FCV tobacco is cultivated over 53,325 hectares in Karnataka, with 40,487 registered farmers and 12,838 unlicensed growers.

"This decision will particularly benefit 12,838 unlicensed tobacco farmers," he noted.

"The Narendra Modi-led Central government has taken a historic step to alleviate the distress of Karnataka's tobacco farmers," Nikhil Kumaraswamy concluded.

Meanwhile, B.Y. Vijayendra, State President posted on X, "Special thanks to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal Ji for empathizing with and coming to the rescue of FCV tobacco growers, who were in severe distress due to the heavy rains in May, June, and July 2024."

Recognising the hardships faced by Karnataka's FCV tobacco farmers, the Union Government has permitted the sale of excess tobacco from registered growers and unauthorised tobacco from unregistered growers at Tobacco Board auction platforms, at the normal rate of service charges, without any additional fees, he stated.