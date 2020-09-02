Karnataka: Nothing to cheer about, pub owners lack enough spirit

Bengaluru: After more than five months, pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants in Karnataka have reopened but with little or no zing. With no clarity on the guidelines, most pub and club owners are not too optimistic.



Though many of these establishments have welcomed the government's decision, they expressed apprehensions that it may take a while for the business to pick up with the pandemic situation still around. Manager of one such bar said it will take a few days to restart the service.

A staffer at Bobs Bar in Koramangala said the bar would be open from Wednesday as they need to stock up. "Most of us have closed as there was no clarity from the government. Though the detailed guidelines are yet to come from the government we will ensure 50 per cent occupancy and the basic standard operating procedures like maintaining social distancing," he said.

"We are preparing for it with required stocks, we have asked our staff, who were out without work to get back, we need to train them with safety protocols that need to be followed," he said.

Church Street Social general manager Kishore said that they will open the business only after detailed guidelines. Karnataka excise minister H Nagesh stated that all the establishments will be allowed to serve liquor but with only 50 per cent of their seating capacity, follow social distancing and take precautionary measures like wearing masks and sanitising themselves.

They have been instructed to strictly follow the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19.

The order by the Excise Commissioner said such relaxations were already in place in states like Assam, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

As per the guidelines, people have to maintain 6 feet physical distance. Further, the bars, clubs and pubs should be sanitised before they open. The excise department has allowed the reopening for dine-in service from Tuesday with seating capacity capped at 50 per cent and strict observation of distancing norms. The room temperature should be set on AC in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius and contactless mode of placing orders should be encouraged. The employees at bars and pubs should masks and gloves.