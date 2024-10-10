Karnataka Official Suspended For COVID-19 Procurement Irregularities

The Karnataka government has taken action against a high-ranking official in the state's accounts and auditing department following an investigation into alleged misconduct during the COVID-19 pandemic. GP Raghu, who served as the financial advisor to the medical education department during the crisis, has been suspended for allegedly breaching procurement protocols.



According to the suspension order, Raghu is accused of violating the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act and making unauthorized equipment purchases. The order states, "It is evident from the investigation report dated 27.12.2023 that tender procurement rules were breached in the acquisition of PPE kits and other equipment by the Directorate of Medical Education."

This disciplinary action stems from findings in an interim report submitted by a commission led by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice John Michael D'Cunha. The panel, established by the current Congress government, presented its findings to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 31, 2024. The report alleges financial irregularities exceeding Rs 7,000 crore in COVID-19-related procurement during the previous BJP government's tenure, when Dr. K. Sudhakar was the state's health minister.

The Karnataka Cabinet is set to discuss the matter and may form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a more comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities. The interim report has been handed over to senior officials for further assessment, examining potential violations in COVID-19 procurement processes under the previous administration.

At the time of his suspension, Raghu was working as a financial advisor at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology. He was found guilty of violating procurement norms and neglecting his duties. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the full extent of the alleged misappropriations during the pandemic response.