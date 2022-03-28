Karnataka: On the first day of SSLC exams, girl dies in exam hall

Mysuru: Anushree, a girl student, fainted in the examination hall at Madapura in the Mysuru district on the first day of the SSLC exams and was declared dead after she was taken to the hospital. She had completed half of her paper. This incident happened at the Vidyodaya examination centre, Narasipuram government High school. Anushree was a resident of Akkur village.

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Ramachandra Raje Urs, rushed to the hospital and met Anushree's family. She received all necessary first aid and resuscitation in the exam room, but was unable to be revived. In the middle of the morning, the hospital authorities proclaimed her "brought dead" at the district hospital.

In Karnataka, SSLC exams began on Monday. The exam will be taken by around eight lakh candidates. There will be 4,52,732 boys and 421,110 girls among the 8,73,846 students that will take the exam. Exam centres are registered in 15,387 schools. The district authorities in all 30 districts of the state had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 Cr Pc due to the hijab issues. In addition to increased police presence, CC camera converge has been set up in a number of important locations.

Students wearing hijab are not permitted to take the exam, according to the State Department of Education. In Rajajinagar, however, a KTSV high school teacher wore a headscarf to the test room. Fatima, the test supervisor who wears a headscarf, has been suspended. The chief superintendent was relieved of his duties as an examiner.

Uniform is required for pupils taking the exam, according to the Department of Education. The regulation specifies that school uniform custody is required for children attending private schools, as determined by the governing bodies of those schools.

Access to the testing centre will be refused if the hijab is worn. The uniform was adopted in accordance with the authorities given in Rule 11 of Rule 1995, according to the government. Many Muslim clerics have even told them that they can attend without wearing their headscarves.