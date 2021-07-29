Karnataka Orphans Will Receive Monthly Assistance

33 children were orphaned between March 2020 and June 2021 as a result of Covid and other factors, and 220 children are in despair after losing one of their parents to Covid.



Efforts have been made under the government's Bala Hitaishi scheme to advise bereaved people, enable orphaned and single-parent children to recover from their shock, and provide emotional, educational, and social support.

Bala Seva scheme Bala Seva scheme orphaned children with a monthly cash aid of Rs 3,500.

In this context, the government'sprovidesa monthly cash aid of Rs 3,500.

According to Deputy Commissioner KN Ramesh, children with only one parent will receive Rs 1,000, depending on their medical needs, as part of the administration's 'sponsorship scheme.' He noted that 170 children's details have already been entered into the Bala Swaraj web platform, with follow-up on their care.

According to the DC, the Juvenile Justice Fund account was formed in the name of the Deputy Commissioner to support orphaned children and nurse Covid-infected children back to health. If corporations and philanthropists contribute funds, the money will be used for things like children's education, food, health, and emergency medical treatment. He stated that the funds can be sent to the Juvenile Justice Fund, as the mentioned account number 40297059682, by willing donors.

Officials reportedly averted 11 child marriages during the first quarterly meeting, compared to 22 nuptials purportedly held. There were 11 child marriages in total, with complaints filed against the parents at various police stations.