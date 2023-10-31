Karnataka Rajyotsava: 3 Maharashtra Ministers banned from entering Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): The Karnataka government on Tuesday banned the entry of three ministers and an MP from Maharashtra to this bordering district amid fears of celebration of the black day on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava also known as Karnataka State Day on November 1.



In an official order, Belagavi District Commissioner Nitesh Patil banned the entry of Ministers Shambhuraja Desai, Chandrakantha Patil, Deepak Kesarkar and MP Dhairyashil Mane from October 31 to November 2 evening.

Notably, Kannada Rajyotsava commemorates the merger of the Kannada speaking regions of southwestern India under the States Reorganization Act to form the state in 1956.

But, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) maintains that Belagavi is a part of Maharashtra and observes black day on the occasion leading to law and order situation and creation of tension in the bordering district of Belagavi.

Considering the chances of the leaders from Maharashtra making hate and provocative speeches, during the observation of black day opposing the merger of Belagavi into Karnataka, the decision has been made in this regard.

There are chances of the Kannada organisations in Belagavi opposing the entry of Maharashtra leaders and staging a gherao.

The district administration had stated that this might lead to the confrontation between Kannada activists and MES workers and to prevent the situation, measures have been taken.