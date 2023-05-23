  • Menu
Karnataka: Senior Congress leader UT Khader proposed as Assembly speaker

Senior Congressman UT Khader's name for the post of Assembly Speaker was proposed by CM Siddaramaiah and approved by DCM DK Shivakumar, who submitted the application to Assembly Ministry Secretary Vishalakshi on Tuesday.Speaker

