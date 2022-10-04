Karnataka Set Two Swimming Competition Records During The National Games

During the second day of the swimming competition in Rajkot on Monday, Karnataka set two National Games records. S Lakshya of Karnataka won the women's 200-meter breaststroke event with a record time of 2:42.63.



In the preliminary rounds, the young athlete beat the Games record by stopping the clock at 2:54.96. She moved Harshitha Jayaram of Karnataka into second place, ahead of the highly anticipated Chahat Arora of Punjab (2:45.27).

The Ridhima Veerendra Kumar, Manavi Varma, Tanishi Gupta, and Nina Venkatesh 4x100 medley foursome won gold in a record time of 4:27.78, outperforming the opposition. They beat Maharashtra's mark from the previous Games in Kerala, which was 4:32.38.

The doubles championships were reached by the tennis teams for men and women. Adil Kalyanpur and Prajwal Dev defeated Sivadeep Kosaraju and Ananth Mani Muni of Andhra Pradesh 5-7, 6-3, 10-6 in the semifinal match in Ahmedabad. In the women's equivalent match, Soha Sadiq and Sharmada Balu defeated Sandeepti Singh and Rithu Ohlyan of Haryana 6-2, 6-1.

In the singles competition, Prajwal and Manish G reached the last four in different ways. The latter defeated the fourth-seeded Karan Singh of Haryana in an upset, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, while Prajwal easily defeated Abhinav Sanjeev of Tamil Nadu, 6-4, 6-2.