Karnataka shocker: Man rapes minor daughter for year, held

A 55-year-old man, who allegedly raped his minor daughter for a year, has been arrested in Karnataka's Gadag district on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old victim, who was impregnated, has been admitted to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) for treatment.

According to the police, the man sexually assaulted his minor daughter repeatedly over a year at their residence. The accused took advantage of situations when no one else was home and the daughter was alone to commit the heinous crime.

The accused had also threatened his daughter not to reveal the sexual assaults to anyone, threatening her with dire consequences.

The police have arrested the accused and are conducting a DNA test.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

Earlier too, the state recorded shocking crime instances.

In January 2024, a 15-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Mandya district, committed suicide after discovering she was pregnant.

The victim lived with her relatives, as her parents resided in the Kodagu district.

In another shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl studying in the second class was raped by her Principal in August 2023 within the Varthur police station limits of Bengaluru. The Karnataka police arrested the accused principal.

After committing the crime, the accused gave the girl a cake. When the girl returned home in the evening, she complained of a stomach ache to her parents. The girl's parents took her to the hospital, where she revealed everything to her mother.

The girl's parents filed a complaint with the police, who registered a case under the provisions of the POCSO Act.