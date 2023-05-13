Live
Karnataka: Stage set for counting of votes today
Counting of votes polled for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, will be taken up on Saturday as parties including the JD(S) wait with bated breath to know the outcome as hung assembly is a possibility. The electoral fortunes of top leaders-- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others will be known on Saturday.
The counting will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the State, especially in and around the counting centres, to avoid any untoward incidents, official sources said. The State registered a “record” turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10, to elect representatives to the 224 member Assembly.