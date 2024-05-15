Meta to Discontinue Workplace by Meta Platform by August 2025

Once heralded as the "Facebook for work," Workplace by Meta will cease operations, marking the end of Meta's venture into the office communication sector. Initially launched in 2016 after two years of internal use, Workplace failed to gain traction amidst stiff competition from platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Meta spokesperson Ashley Zandy confirmed that Workplace will remain accessible to customers until August 31st, 2025, with a 50 per cent discount offered from September onwards. Additionally, Meta will assist users in transitioning to Workvivo, a platform owned by Zoom.

Following the September 1st, 2025 discount period, Workplace will transition to a read-and-export-only mode until June 1st, 2026 when access will cease, and data will be deleted.

The decision to shutter Workplace comes amidst slowing development efforts and key personnel departures, exacerbated by the return of employees to physical offices post-pandemic. The competitive landscape, dominated by Microsoft Teams, Google Workplace, and emerging contenders like Zoom Workplace, contributed to Meta's decision to discontinue the platform after a decade of development.