Karnataka tops per capita income in India

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced that Karnataka has achieved the highest per capita income in India, citing the Union Finance Ministry data and attributed this accomplishment to the positive impact of his government's guarantee schemes. He reaffirmed his commitment to building a Karnataka, where growth is inclusive and people-centric.

"According to Union Finance Ministry data, Karnataka's per capita NSDP (Net State Domestic Product) stands at Rs 2,04,605 — the highest in the country," Siddaramaiah said. "This achievement reflects not only Karnataka's economic strength but also the impact of our Guarantee Schemes, which have boosted incomes, increased purchasing power, and driven inclusive growth across the state," he said in a post on 'X', with " #GuaranteeSarkara #KarnatakaModel".

Noting that Karnataka's per capita income was Rs 1,05,697 in 2014-15, the CM said it has now increased by 93.6 per cent in 10 years. "The credit for this achievement goes to the guarantee schemes implemented by our government. By directly providing Rs 4-5 thousand per month, Rs 60-70 thousand per year to every family in the state, we are making every family financially self-reliant," he said.