Karnataka's Health Minister Indicated About The Scarcity Of Eye Donors In The Country And Ask To Increase Awareness

Dr. K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Medical Education, stated that the country requires more eye donors.



Sudhakar, speaking during the inauguration of a private eye hospital, advised private institutions to focus not just on constructing additional facilities, but also on raising public awareness about eye donation.

There is a serious scarcity of eye donors. Only 5% of the needed eye donors are willing to donate their eyes. That gift has taken a hit, particularly during the Covid era. Regarding the Agarwal Eye Hospital's goal for development in the state, Sudhakar stated that the government would always encourage such noble causes, and they also encourage the development of such eye hospitals in the state. He also urged private hospitals to hold eye camps in rural regions to encourage individuals to seek treatment and surgery as soon as possible. Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital expects to invest over Rs 175 crore in growing its presence in Karnataka over the next three years.

Regarding their development plans in the state, Adil Agarwal, CEO of Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, stated that Bengaluru needs more similar hospitals. The newly opened centre in Indiranagar will serve as the hub for all of the hospital's refractive surgeries in the state. Karnataka is where it has most of the presence. In Bengaluru alone, they have 11 hospitals.

The country requires one lakh eye donations each year but only has 5% of the required donors, according to the minister, and it is critical to raise awareness about donation.