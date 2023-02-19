KAS Officers Association condemns remarks by MP

Mysuru: The state KAS(Karnataka Administrative Service ) officers association has condemned the remarks made by Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on senior KAS officer and association.

In a press release issued here on Saturday KAS Officers Association is upset against MP's remarks saying Simha has spoken lightly about Karnataka Administrative Service and senior KAS officer V R Shailaja during a meeting.

"Karnataka Administrative Service is the only state administrative service in the country that has completed more than 100 years and has its own grand history. The service rendered by KAS officers in the social and economic development of the state for more than a century is appreciated from all parts of the state and the nation. The KAS officers have been working very diligently till now and continue to lead the way in matters of speech and development.

The release said such MP Simha's remarks have pained and are demoralising to KAS officers who are serving the state. Karnataka Administrative Service Officers Association strongly condemns such an absurd statement," said KAS Officers Association President Dr. Ravi M Tirlapura.

"Pratap Simha, a responsible public representative and journalist, needs to realize the contribution of the Karnataka Administrative Service officers to the state. A service started by the Mysore Civil Service by Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Sir Mirza Ismail, Masti Venkatesa Iyengar, Navaratna Rajaram. A responsible serving MP, it is not suits to prestige of an MP to speak lightly.

" The release said V R Shailaja is a senior KAS , efficient and honest officer. If there is any question about her working style, there are ten ways to raise it appropriately and inquire about it. Commenting lightly on working of VR Shailaja and unnecessary dragging of the Karnataka Administrative Service in his comments is not fair. The association urged Simha to unconditional withdrawal of the statement.