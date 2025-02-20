Kashmiri Medical Student Allegedly Faces Severe Ragging At Karnataka College

A disturbing incident of alleged ragging has come to light at Al-Ameen Medical College in Bijapur, Karnataka, where a second-year MBBS student from Anantnag, Kashmir, reportedly faced severe harassment and physical assault from senior students.

The incident gained attention after the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) published a statement on X (formerly Twitter), seeking intervention from Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. According to their report, the victim, Hamim, who serves as the cricket team captain for the 2023 batch, encountered harassment while watching a cricket match between different batches.

The situation reportedly escalated from verbal intimidation to physical violence. Senior students allegedly forced Hamim to perform demeaning acts, including an "Al-Ameen salute," singing, and dancing. The harassment culminated in a group of six to eight individuals allegedly entering his hostel room, physically assaulting him, and coercing him into recording an apology video.

JKSA's National Convenor, Nasir Khuehami, characterized this as more than an isolated incident, calling it a systemic failure in student protection. The association has called for stronger anti-ragging measures, particularly to protect non-local and Kashmiri students who may face additional discrimination.

While college officials have downplayed the incident, suggesting it was exaggerated and citing dress code violations, the matter has reached high-level political attention. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed speaking with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who assured that police have filed an FIR and identified four accused individuals in the case.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about ragging in educational institutions and the particular vulnerabilities faced by students studying far from their home states.