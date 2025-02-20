Live
- Papon calls his track ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’, a celebration of love
- What gave lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri, ‘Ishq ka sabak’?
- VP Dhankhar to interact with Ambedkar Marathwada University students on Feb 22
- Two killed, six hurt in Bengal as vehicle going to Maha Kumbh collides with truck on NH19
- How SONY Has Been Attracting Online Gamers for So Many Years
- Nippon Paint India Announces AYDA Award Winners 2024
- Sudhanshu Saria on Ali-Richa presenting TAPS: ‘Straight couple telling LGBTQ+ Story is cherry on top
- FIH Pro League: India captain Harmanpreet says team looks to maintain consistency in matches against Ireland
- EPIC Foundation, Taiwan’s TEEMA join hands to bolster trade relations
- Health Ministry launches screening drive against high BP, diabetes, cancer in adults
Just In
Kashmiri Medical Student Allegedly Faces Severe Ragging At Karnataka College
A second-year MBBS student from Kashmir reports serious ragging incident at Al-Ameen Medical College, Karnataka, drawing attention from state leadership and student organizations.
A disturbing incident of alleged ragging has come to light at Al-Ameen Medical College in Bijapur, Karnataka, where a second-year MBBS student from Anantnag, Kashmir, reportedly faced severe harassment and physical assault from senior students.
The incident gained attention after the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) published a statement on X (formerly Twitter), seeking intervention from Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. According to their report, the victim, Hamim, who serves as the cricket team captain for the 2023 batch, encountered harassment while watching a cricket match between different batches.
The situation reportedly escalated from verbal intimidation to physical violence. Senior students allegedly forced Hamim to perform demeaning acts, including an "Al-Ameen salute," singing, and dancing. The harassment culminated in a group of six to eight individuals allegedly entering his hostel room, physically assaulting him, and coercing him into recording an apology video.
JKSA's National Convenor, Nasir Khuehami, characterized this as more than an isolated incident, calling it a systemic failure in student protection. The association has called for stronger anti-ragging measures, particularly to protect non-local and Kashmiri students who may face additional discrimination.
While college officials have downplayed the incident, suggesting it was exaggerated and citing dress code violations, the matter has reached high-level political attention. Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed speaking with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who assured that police have filed an FIR and identified four accused individuals in the case.
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about ragging in educational institutions and the particular vulnerabilities faced by students studying far from their home states.