Kaya expands its Bangalore presence with state-of-the-art clinic in Yelahanka

Bengaluru: Kaya, India’s most trusted chain of dermatologist-led clinics, has launched its 12th clinic in Bengaluru, marking a key milestone in its citywide expansion. The newest location in Yelahanka, one of Bengaluru’s most historic localities, blends convenience with clinical excellence. With this launch, Kaya continues its mission to make expert dermatological care accessible across every corner of the city, ensuring no neighbourhood is left behind.

The Yelahanka clinic offers a premium, state-of-the-art environment, where clients can experience a wide spectrum of signature services, ranging from US-FDA cleared laser hair reduction and rejuvenating MediFacials to advanced pigmentation correction, scar and acne solutions, PRP hair therapy, Botox, fillers, and non-invasive body contouring. Each service is delivered under the guidance of Kaya’s board-certified dermatologists and is customised for visible, lasting results.

The launch was graced by Kannada film star Sapthami Gowda, whose belief in honest, expert-led self-care beautifully echoed Kaya’s values and added star power to the occasion.

“Bengaluru is India’s innovation capital and a natural fit for Kaya’s continued growth,” said Nishant Nayyar, Head of Marketing at Kaya. “With a discerning, high-net-worth audience that values quality, visible results, and ease of access, the demand for expert-led skin and hair solutions is only growing. Yelahanka's rich heritage and growing momentum, made it a natural choice for Kaya’s next chapter in Bengaluru.”

Sapthami Gowda added, “In an era of filters, Kaya enhances our unique features rather than masking them. Their honest, expert-driven approach resonates with me, and I know Yelahanka will embrace it wholeheartedly.”

Dr. Veena Praveen, Head Medical Advisor (South) at Kaya Clinics, noted, “Every client’s concerns tell a story. Our goal is to decode that story with compassion and evidence-based care, bringing global standards to this vibrant part of Bengaluru. With this new launch, we are also bringing new technologies like MCT – targeted to supercharge hair restoration, Aerolase – targeted to transform skin conditions like acne, anti-ageing, pigmentation etc. and Artiqa – a non-invasive technology that combines thermal shock & electro muscle stimulation and helps in skin firming and toning.”