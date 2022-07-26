Keep outer ring roads clean, orders BBMP Commissioner 

Bengaluru: Cleanliness should be maintained in all outer ring roads of the city. Tree branches which are close to the street lights tangling should be cut, stated Civic Chief Tushar Girinath. Also, BBMP Chief Commissioner suggested that all the footpaths should be repaired and the construction materials placed on the road should be cleared.

The Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath inspected various works on the outer ring roads recently on Saturday night. Silk Board Junction has been asphalted by BMRCL. There is a lot of water standing on the service road near the bus stand, and he suggested that a temporary pump should be installed to drain the water into the Rajakaluve.

The signal free work for vehicles on all four sides at Sarakki Junction should be completed quickly. Repair work of footpath on Puneeth Rajkumar road near Kamakya theatre junction should be taken up immediately. The officials were instructed to clear the OFC cables installed illegally, said Tushar Girinath.

A pile of construction debris was lying on the pavement of the service road near the PES college. He instructed the Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Department to clear it immediately. He suggested to take action to stop rain water at Nayandahalli Junction.

He also suggested construction of a pedestrian flyover on Kottigepalya road near Sumanahalli flyover. He directed the Chief Engineer of Road Infrastructure to complete the road connecting Tumkur Road on the way to Goragunte Palya Junction via Nayandahalli.The BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed to clear construction of wall from Taj Hotel on Corporation land near Gorgunte Palya Junction from Hebbal route. Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner and concerned officials inspected various development works in eight zones under BBMP along with the civic chief.