Kempegowda layout transforms into lake due to heavy rains

Bengaluru: Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) has morphed into a lake as a result of recent severe rains in the city. Due to a lack of essential amenities in the plan that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) designed, site allottees have been waiting almost six years to start building homes. The layout's incomplete drainage system is what's causing the flooding problem.

The majority of the main roads and plots are inundated. "BDA hasn't built 4-5km of the 29km of stormwater drains that exist. As a result, water is now flowing backward into the plan. The layout's recently constructed STP is also buried. This merely serves to demonstrate that the SWD network is simply unable to survive rain," commented NPKL Open Forum joint secretary Surya Kiran AS. A site allottee named Srinivasa Rao said, "I applaud the government.

Instead of providing sites, the BDA built a lovely pond." Work orders have been issued, according to BDA commissioner Rajesh Gowda, for all pending work. " However, due to ongoing litigation, the nearly 700 acres of land that were intended to be bought have not yet been acquired.