KGF Babu now a headache for both Congress, BJP

Bengaluru: As Assembly elections heat up, the stage is being set for 'bigger game' in Chickpet, one of the cosmopolitan constituencies of Bengaluru. This time too the fight to become the people's leader has started, which is witnessed through giving freebies and announcing new schemes.

This time in the field, billionaires and new faces are set to enter the arena, which will make the arena lively. It often makes big news that some candidates have already started distributing gifts to woo voters.

There are more than 38 slums across the constituency and the majority of them belong to the working class. Thus, it has been seen from the past that if all the candidates gain the trust of the slum voters, the road to victory will be smooth.

Uday Garudachar was elected by BJP in 2018. KGF Babu, who was recently suspended from the Congress, is a strong aspirant. There are already rumours that he has done a lightning move in terms of giving financial assistance and gifts to the poor of the constituency.

Competition for tickets

If RV Devaraj or his son Yuvraj are aspirants from Congress, PR Ramesh, Gangabike Mallikarjun and others have also applied. Even though there is a sitting BJP MLA in the constituency, many aspirants are eagerly waiting to see what decision the party will take. It is said that if KGF Babu does not get the Congress ticket, he may turn to JDS. In the last two elections, the SDPI is expected to play a decisive role in the victory and defeat of the candidates of major parties. In 2018, SDPI's Mujahid Pasha, who secured 11,700 votes, made JDS candidate Dr D Hemachandra Sagar settle for the fourth position. So, we have to wait and see whether SDPI will face a tough competition this time too.

The Muslim community is large in Chickpet and looks decisive. Vokkaliga, Backward Class and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are almost equal in number and are so large that they decide the victory or defeat of the candidates. Apart from Jains, people from Rajasthan and Gujarat, Tamil and Telugu speakers are in good numbers.