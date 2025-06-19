KMF to open 8 Nandini outlets at Metro stations: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been instructed to open Nandini outlets at eight metro stations in Bengaluru. This follows after BMRCL had floated a tender inviting applications to open stores at 10 metro station locations, to which only Amul responded.

Speaking to reporters near his official residence at Kumara Park, Shivakumar clarified that KMF had not applied in the initial tender process. “BMRCL had floated a global tender for setting up retail outlets at metro stations. Only Amul submitted a bid and has been granted permission to open two outlets. Since it wouldn’t be appropriate to shut down already opened stores, we have now asked KMF to apply, and I have directed BMRCL to allot the remaining eight locations to Nandini outlets,” he said.

Shivakumar also spoke about a range of civic and governance issues, including an upcoming special meeting of party MLAs in Bengaluru. Discussions covered party organisation, the upcoming BBMP elections, and the reorganization of municipal wards under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). He noted that while discussions with Congress leaders had taken place, consultations with opposition leaders were still pending before a final decision would be made.

On solid waste management, the DCM announced the launch of a new helpline for reporting garbage dumping. “Citizens can now send photos of garbage sites to the helpline. We promise to clear the garbage within a week,” he said, adding that funds were being allocated to MLAs to repair potholes and improve road conditions in their respective wards.

Shivakumar also unveiled plans for a major initiative titled the E-Khata Ownership Record Drive starting July 1. The pilot project will begin in the constituency of Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. “We’ve prepared 25,000 E-Khata ownership documents that will be delivered to citizens at their doorstep. Bengaluru has 25 lakh properties, but only 5 lakh owners have uploaded necessary documents so far. The remaining 20 lakh will be covered under this campaign,” he said.

He confirmed that this would be a full-fledged public awareness campaign, involving advertisements, door-to-door outreach, and appeals to private property owners to regularize their documentation.

Commenting on road works under the White Topping scheme, Shivakumar said he has personally inspected the quality of works underway in several areas. He also responded to concerns about tree falls during rains, stating that BBMP officials are not idle but are working based on priority.

When asked about granting ‘B Khata’ ownership rights, the Deputy CM confirmed that discussions have taken place in the cabinet. “We are examining the legal aspects, and an official decision will be announced soon,” he concluded.