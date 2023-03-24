Knowledge City to be constructed near Bengaluru: Bommai

Bengaluru: The government is planning to build a Knowledge City on 2,000 acres of land near Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that through this, the best educational institutes and universities of India and abroad will be located in one place. He was speaking on Thursday while inaugurating the campus of Bengaluru City University comprising of eight modernised buildings. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Aswath Narayan was present on this occasion.

"This university space will be developed as Bangalore Education District. If this is successful, this concept will be extended to the rest of the state," he said. The new National Education Policy is excellent and the state is at the forefront in its implementation. Vertical learning of students will be possible in NEP. Now students can go for any stream between arts, science and commerce studies, Bommai said.

Around Bangalore City University there are excellent educational institutes that teach dozens of streams of knowledge. It is the aim of the Education District concept that these should be effectively utilized to the maximum extent. He explained that a task force led by renowned space scientist UR Rao had made this recommendation many years ago.

University should be Number 1 Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said, "Bangalore City University, which has a historical background, should be ranked first in the entire country. Universities should not put up any fences and break the boundaries of learning." We are student-centric through innovative initiatives like digitization, UUCMs technology and Academic Bank of Credits adopted in the state's higher education sector, he said.

There is a chasm between education and entrepreneurship since the beginning. He said that the work to correct this and bring comprehensive improvement is now underway.The Universities should open themselves up to excellence. In this regard, we should look at foreign Universities and learn from them. He asserted that Bangalore should take advantage of the supremacy it has achieved in the fields of science and technology.

Minister Prabhu Chavan, Chancellor Lingaraj Gandhi, Chancellor (Administration) Sridhar, Chancellor Lokesh of Evaluation Department, Resting Chancellor Prof Japhet, Prof. Narasimhamurthy of Journalism Department etc. were present in the program.