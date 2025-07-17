  • Menu
Konkan Railway bags multiple honours

Konkan Railway bags multiple honours
Mangaluru: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has been conferred with multiple accolades at the National Awards for Excellence in PSU 2025, recognising its leadership, innovation, and operational excellence.

At the awards ceremony held in Mumbai on July 10, Shri Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director of KRCL, was honoured as CEO of the Year for his visionary leadership in steering the organisation.

KRCL also won awards in the following categories: Best PSU in Research & Innovation, Best Performance in Procurement of Goods & Services and Best PSU in Training & Development. Organised to celebrate the achievements of India’s public sector undertakings, the annual awards highlight excellence across sectors.

