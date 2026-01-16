Assam moving towards 'silver' revolution: CM Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state’s push towards a “Silver Revolution” in the poultry sector has begun delivering tangible results, with egg production registering a significant 28 per cent growth during the 2024-25 financial year.

Using a popular phrase to underline the importance of regular egg consumption, the Chief Minister said the surge in production is helping ensure affordable and consistent access to eggs, a key source of protein and nutrition for people across the state.

He said the initiative reflects the government’s dual focus on improving public health outcomes while strengthening rural livelihoods.

According to CM Sarma, the growth in egg production is the outcome of sustained policy support to the poultry sector, including incentives for farmers, improved access to quality chicks and feed, and enhanced veterinary and extension services.

He said these measures have not only increased output but also reduced Assam’s dependence on eggs sourced from outside the state.

The Chief Minister said eggs play a crucial role in addressing nutritional deficiencies, particularly among children, pregnant women and economically vulnerable sections. He added that increased local production supports government nutrition programmes such as mid-day meals and other welfare schemes, ensuring better dietary intake for beneficiaries.

CM Sarma also highlighted the role of the poultry sector in generating employment and supplementary income for thousands of small and marginal farmers, women self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

He said the sector has emerged as an important pillar of Assam’s agrarian economy, contributing to income diversification and financial stability in rural areas.

Calling the growth a step towards building a self-reliant Assam, the Chief Minister said the government will continue to scale up infrastructure, promote scientific poultry practices and expand market linkages to sustain the momentum.

He added that efforts are underway to encourage value addition, cold-chain development and better pricing mechanisms for producers.

The Assam government, he said, remains committed to strengthening the entire livestock and allied sectors, viewing them as key drivers of nutrition security, farmer empowerment and inclusive growth.

“With rising production, empowered poultry farmers and improved nutritional access, we are steadily moving towards a stronger and healthier Assam,” CM Sarma said.