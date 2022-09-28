KPCC campaign chief puts Congress in election mode

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee campaign committee chairman MB Patil in a whirlwind tour of the coastal districts has stirred up the winds of electioneering. He showed the Congress leaders and workers why he has been made the chief of one of the top panels in the party. In fact, Patil launched a soft campaign trail in the coastal region of Karnataka, which is considered to be a hard nut to crack for the Indian National Congress. Patil who is a stickler for details and statistics did not forget to visit the Gokarnanatheshwara temple which is a big faith centre for Billava Community and was inaugurated by late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The tall leader of the Billava Community and former union minister B Janardhana Poojary initiated the development of this temple. MB Patil participated in the Pratishtapana Muhurtam of Sharada Mata Devi as a part of the Dasara festivities. He offered prayers to the presiding Deity of Gokarnanatheshwara at the temple. He was accompanied by MLA UT Khader, former MLAs Shakuntala Shetty, Ramanatha Rai, JR Lobo and former MLC Ivan D'Souza.

Though Billavas were traditional voters of INC now they sway towards the BJP due to widespread saffronisation. But Patil's visit to the temple has sent good vibes across the Billava community. Patil also made it sure before leaving to tell his party men to win back the confidence of Billava leaders and workers. Harikrishna Buntwal once a staunch leader of the INC now has shifted to BJP

Patil also met the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mangaluru Dr Peter Paul D'Souza and exchanged views with him. He was accompanied by former MLA John Richard Lobo and former MLC Ivan D'Souza and MLA UT Khader and former minister B Ramanatha Rai. He discussed with the Bishop how INC was confident about making it back to power in the state.

The INC in Mangaluru City South constituency had always fielded Catholic candidates. Over 75 per cent of Catholic Christians are voters of INC. Patil's visit comes as a precursor to the campaign. More frequent interactions with Christian leaders in the constituency from the INC in the coming days appears to be on the cards.

Addressing the party leaders and workers from the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary constituency MB Patil urged them to take the failures of the Modi government and that of the Bommai government in the state to the people. In addition, they must remind them of the works in the socio-economic milieu that were promised but not carried out by these governments. He assured thm that the INC will form the government in 2023 in Karnataka with a whopping majority of not less than 130-140 seats, but before that, every worker and leader must put his best to make it happen through his hard work and intelligent work. He urged them to take up the issues that affect the common man's lives like inflation, and price rise in essential goods, food items, and services.

He said one of the most burning problems was the growing rate of unemployment among the youth, which has to be discussed with society by the cadres and the leaders at the booth level.

They must also enrol new members. With such persuasive oratory capabilities Patil may take a couple of rounds of the state before the campaign is officially launched.