KPCC chief summons MLA Sait over alliance with JD(S)

Bengaluru: The recent alliance between the Congress and JD(S) in Mayoral election in Mysuru in a bid to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from wresting the Corporation, has not gone down well with a section of leaders in the Congress. The friendship between the Congress and JD(S) petered out after the collapse of the alliance government they formed and BJP came to power with support from defectors from partners. JD(S) has even joined forces with the ruling BJP and ensured election of its leader as Chairman of Legislative Council.



Against this background, alliance between the two former allies in Mysuru Mayoral election has left several Congress leaders miffed.

In a clear indication of fissures in the party, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar has summoned Tanveer Sait, MLA from Narasimharaja constituency, to appear before him on Monday and explain the reasons for the alliance with JD(S).

Reacting strongly to statements of senior party leaders, Tanveer Sait on Saturday claimed that it was party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah who advised him to negotiate an alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) during the MCC polls. "It's Siddaramaiah who told me that I should bargain for nothing less than Mayor's post. Then how can I be blamed for this? Why should Siddaramaiah adopt double standards and make me a scape goat. When the party wanted Mayor's post, then why did it settle for Deputy Mayor's post? This duel standard will not take us anywhere."

The alliance has led to divisions in the Mysuru Congress unit with two former Mayors belonging to the party calling for suspension of former minister Tanveer Sait.

"Have not worked against the party's principles. The whole idea was to keep BJP out of MCC and we succeeded in that mission. We can't discuss such issues in public. Now there are some serious allegations made against me. They have said money exchanged hands during the elections. It seems I tried to please some of my leaders which did not go down well with someone else. There are many more baseless allegations against me. However, my fight will continue till the truth comes out and they have asked me for a reply and I am ready to give a report. Let the party decide what action it wants to take against me. I will make my stance clear later," Sait explained.

Differences among Congress leaders in Mysuru have come to the fore soon after the Mayoral elections which were held on February 24. The source in the Congress claimed that Siddaramaiah had instructed Sait to secure the post of Mayor for Congress as per the understanding with JD(S). But Siddaramaiah openly expressed his displeasure over not keeping him informed about entering into an alliance with JD (S) and settling for the deputy mayor's post.

This, however, did not go down well with Sait 's supporters who staged a protest by expressing outrage at Siddaramaiah.