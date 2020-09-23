Krishna Raja Sagar dam releases 43,475 cusecs water

Mysuru: With good rains in Cauvery catchment area including Kodagu, reservoirs in Cauvery basin continued to receive heavy inflow and Krishna Raja Sagar dam alone released excess water of 43,475 cusecs to river leading to Tamilnadu on Tuesday.

Rains subsided in Kodagu and it received 48.05mm rainfall between 8.30am on Monday and 8.30am on Tuesday. And Kodagu has received 2314.87mm of rainfall so far since January this year, while it received 2509.84mm of rainfall during the same period last year.

With good rains at Cauvery catchment area, Harangi reservoir at Kodagu received 7030 cusecs and released 5010 cusecs. And water level at Harangi dam stood at 2857.94 as against its capacity 2859 feet on Tuesday.

Hemavathi reservoir in Hassan district received 18,772 cusecs and it released 4750 cusecs. And water level at Hemavathi stood at 2920.50 feet as against its capacity 2922 feet. And KRS in Mandya district received 37,154 cusecs. And water level at KRS dam stood at 124.22 feet as against its capacity 124.80 feet.

And with heavy rains at Wayanad in Kerala, Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district too continued to receive heavy inflow of 26,607 cusecs and it released 30,208 cusecs on Tuesday.

And its water level stood at 2282.58 feet as against its capacity 2284 feet. Indian Meteorological Department in its forecast for Kodagu has issued yellow alert , indicating heavy rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm from 8.30am on Tuesday to 8.30am on Wednesday.