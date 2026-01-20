KSRTC wins national green award 2025

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has been conferred with the Grow Care India Environment Excellence Award–2025 in the Gold Category under the Transport Sector for the successful implementation and effective management of eco-friendly initiatives undertaken by the Corporation.

The award was presented at Aerocity, New Delhi, by Mrinalini Shrivastava, IPS, Director and Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, and Rajesh Goyal, Member, Delhi Cantonment Board, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to K Venkatesh, Divisional Controller, Chitradurga Division, on behalf of KSRTC.