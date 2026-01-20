  1. Home
KSRTC wins national green award 2025

  • Created On:  20 Jan 2026 1:40 PM IST
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has been conferred with the Grow Care India Environment Excellence Award–2025 in the Gold Category under the Transport Sector for the successful implementation and effective management of eco-friendly initiatives undertaken by the Corporation.

The award was presented at Aerocity, New Delhi, by Mrinalini Shrivastava, IPS, Director and Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Government of India, and Rajesh Goyal, Member, Delhi Cantonment Board, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to K Venkatesh, Divisional Controller, Chitradurga Division, on behalf of KSRTC.

KSRTC Environment Excellence Award 2025 Sustainable transport initiatives Eco-friendly public transport Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation
