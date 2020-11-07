Karnataka ACB raids KAS officer's house, seizes cache of gold jewellery

Bengaluru: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday raided properties of a Karnataka Administrative (KAS) Officer in six locations across the state and seized a huge cache of gold ornaments.

The ACB officials raided a flat owned by KAS officer B Sudha early Saturday morning and allegedly found unaccounted gold. Raids were simultaneously conducted at her two other houses and other places at Thindlu near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Udupi.

She served as Special Land Acquisition Officer in the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA). She is now posted as an Administrative Officer in Biotechnology Department in Shanthinagar.

Sudha came under the scanner after a petition was filed in the Lokayukta court pertaining to her alleged corruption. The court ruled in favour of the petitioner and ordered the raids.

Her husband is a film producer in Sandalwood.