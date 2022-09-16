K'taka first state to offer PLI for semiconductor & FMCGs, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka is the first state to give Production-Linked Incentives (PLI) to Semiconductor and FMCGs, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking after inaugurating the India Manufacturing Show organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka IMS Foundation at BIEC here on Thursday.

Bommai said the government has understood the contributions of industries in state development. The State budget has given special preference to industrial-friendly policies, Ease of Doing Business, ABC Policy for the development of industries in the next five years. Some of them are setting up of Industrial towns on Chennai-Mumbai Corridor, development of industries in Tumkur, Chitradurga, Haveri, Dharwad and Belagavi, and setting up of industrial parks in Kalaburgi, Yadgir and Mysuru.

A lot of development is taking place in the field of technology in Bengaluru. There are 400 international-level R&D centres and 400 Fortune companies in Bengaluru. The ecosystem here was excellent. Karnataka has adopted a Research Policy under which any research works are encouraged. The importance of science will be more if a common citizen starts using it. The semiconductor policy, R&D policy and employment policy exist in the state. More incentive will be given to those companies which would give more employment opportunities for the local youths, CM Bommai said.

60 per cent defence equipment production in India

Bommai said any state which wants to march ahead must be in a position to take care of its supplies and a self-reliant country is a self esteem nation. When India gained independence it was not in a position to feed everyone. Now the country produces food grains to feed 130 crore population and has emerged as a self-reliant nation. The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced 'Make In India' policy and formulated several programs in this regard. The Mudra scheme was launched to aid Laghu Udyog; gave special impetus to MSME and linked it to Atmanirbhar Bharat program.

The government has signed an agreement for Rs 13,000 crore to manufacture energy through renewable sources of energy. Since Karnataka has more sugar factories, it has been in first place in ethanol production.