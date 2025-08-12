  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

K’taka Minister Rajanna sacked after his remarks on ‘vote theft’

K’taka Minister Rajanna sacked after his remarks on ‘vote theft’
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: In a sudden development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was sacked from the Cabinet on Monday afternoon. Apparently, the...

Bengaluru: In a sudden development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was sacked from the Cabinet on Monday afternoon.

Apparently, the Congress high command wanted him out for criticising top party leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” charge. Rajanna’s removal is a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as it comes during the monsoon session of the legislature, which commenced earlier in the day.

A close aide of Siddaramaiah, Rajanna on Saturday ‘ridiculed’ Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick