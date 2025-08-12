Live
- Madras HC to hear today plea against Chennai corporation’s private sanitation contract
- 70-yr-old arrested in Raj CMO bomb threat case
- SPMVV’s startup ‘Saanvika’ aims to blend cultural heritage with entrepreneurship
- Broad daylight bank robbery in Jabalpur; probe launchep
- Rs 3,200 cr crop insurance disbursed to farmers under PMFBY in Jhunjhunu
- Rs 20 lakh donated to TTD
- Giani Harpreet elected chief of Akali Dal breakaway faction
- Another NEET aspirant found hanging in rented room in Kota
- Karimnagar will be developed in all sectors
- Delhi police bust gambling racket
K’taka Minister Rajanna sacked after his remarks on ‘vote theft’
Highlights
Bengaluru: In a sudden development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was sacked from the Cabinet on Monday afternoon. Apparently, the...
Bengaluru: In a sudden development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was sacked from the Cabinet on Monday afternoon.
Apparently, the Congress high command wanted him out for criticising top party leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” charge. Rajanna’s removal is a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as it comes during the monsoon session of the legislature, which commenced earlier in the day.
A close aide of Siddaramaiah, Rajanna on Saturday ‘ridiculed’ Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegation.
Next Story