K’taka Minister Rajanna sacked after his remarks on ‘vote theft’

Bengaluru: In a sudden development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was sacked from the Cabinet on Monday afternoon.

Apparently, the Congress high command wanted him out for criticising top party leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” charge. Rajanna’s removal is a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as it comes during the monsoon session of the legislature, which commenced earlier in the day.

A close aide of Siddaramaiah, Rajanna on Saturday ‘ridiculed’ Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” allegation.