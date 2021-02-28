Kumaraswamy an opportunist, says BJP leader Ganesh Karnik

Bengaluru: Reacting sharply to JD(S) supremo H.D. Kumaraswamy's statement that he gave life to the BJP in Karnataka, the national spokesperson of the BJP, Captain Ganesh Karnik called it ridiculous.

"The BJP has created a unique image in the country and the State with its nationalistic thinking, dedicated attitude and the continuous efforts of the party workers. Kumaraswamy is an opportunist who is failing to build the party and is losing the political power in the State. His statement is a sign of desperation," Karnik said.

"BJP has got an unprecedented victory in the 2018 Assembly elections winning 104 Assembly constituencies and 25 of the State's 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The people have paid tribute to the BJP's national thinking. It is a fact that the party is in power in 17 States and at the Centre. Perhaps Kumaraswamy made this statement to seek publicity," he added.

Karnik asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India achieved developmental goals and Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa has won the hearts of the people of Karnataka.

"Leaders who are irrelevant are desperate to make such irresponsible statements for their existence," he remarked.