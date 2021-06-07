Land mafia behind transfer of Rohini Sindhuri?

Mysuru: Erstwhile Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Rohini Sindhuri on Monday thanked people of Mysore district. Speaking to reporters after congratulating new DC Dr Bagadi Gautham she said that her transfer was unexpected, and said " It was a different kind of experience in Mysuru. It was like my native place and I did my best as the daughter of Mysuru. I would like to thank the people of Mysuru for all the cooperation" she said.



"People know what happened in the last one week or so. Someone talking out of insecurity is not right. If they think their mission was to get me shunted out, they are mistaken. Such developments are not good for any organisation" Sindhuri added.

The ex- DC said, "Some of the politicians tried to trouble me because I tried to expose them. Saving lakes and saving the government land was my priority. I tried to save Kergalli Lake and was fighting to save 1600 acres of land belonging to the government. I tried my best to control the pandemic situation and in fact, Mysuru stands first in vaccination drive in the state. I wanted to make the district corona-free by July end".

She said she sympathises with erstwhile MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag. "I think if she has complained against me, it is out of frustration and insecurity. All the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have a certain framework and we need to work within that. I would like to thank everyone again" Sindhuri said.

When asked about land mafia behind her transfer she declined to comment. Rohini Sindhuri Dasari has been transferred as the Commissioner for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments in Bengaluru.