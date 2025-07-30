Landmark wildlife exchange: Four elephants from Bannerghatta Biological Park shifted to Japan

Bengaluru: In a significant milestone for international wildlife cooperation, four elephants from the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) in Bengaluru have been successfully translocated to Himeji Central Park in Japan — the first such initiative in the park’s history.

Officials at BBP described the transfer as a “complex and delicate” operation that required coordination among multiple Indian and Japanese agencies. Dr. Sunil Panwar, IFS, Member Secretary of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka, said the project was a “historic collaboration” facilitated by timely clearances from the Central Zoo Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Government of India.

“The Chief Wildlife Warden of Karnataka and the State Forest Department also played a critical role by granting necessary permissions and extending logistical support,” said a BBP spokesperson.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau issued the CITES permit, ensuring compliance with international wildlife trade protocols. Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying conducted detailed health inspections and certified the elephants fit for travel.

Japanese diplomatic missions in India helped with documentation and bilateral coordination. “Their role was instrumental in ensuring the smooth passage of the animals across borders,” said BBP officials.

The elephants were transported via Kempegowda International Airport with logistical support from Goatrade Farming Co. Ltd. and Global Cargo Services. Airport authorities in both India and Japan ensured professional handling, while Bannerghatta Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police secured safe road movement.

BBP veterinarians, mahouts, and support staff monitored the elephants’ health and comfort throughout the journey. The team at Himeji Central Park also received the animals with careful preparation.

“This successful translocation underscores our commitment to ethical animal management and global biodiversity partnerships,” BBP officials said.