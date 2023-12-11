Leelavathi was embodiment of selflessness: DCM D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today lauded late actress Leelavathi as an epitome of altruism.

Participating in the discussion on condolence motion in the Legislative Assembly, he said, “Leelavathi did not have a lot of money in her last days, yet she demonstrated richness of her heart with her selfless service.”

Recalling his interactions with her, he noted, “Some people live long after their death, she is one of those. In spite of her failing health, she came to invite me to inaugurate a veterinary hospital built by her. I have seen people build hospitals with financial support from others but there are not many people who have built a veterinary hospital and a primary health centre from her own savings. This shows her largesse. She has become a role model with her selfless actions.”

“Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh helped shift some of the staff needed for her hospital in Soladevanahalli. In my entire political career, I haven’t seen anyone else who has built a veterinary hospital from their own savings like Leelavathi and her son Vinod Raj. I would like this to go into the records,” he said.

Recalling an incident involving actress Leelavathi in his early days in politics, he said, “When I was Minister for Prisons, Leelavathi and her son Vinod Raj came to me and asked for help. They said they had paid Rs 10,000 to the Prison authorities for a shoot but the authorities had cancelled the order. Someone even had the then Chief Minister Bangarappa also make a call to the jail officials, but I stepped in and got her permission to shoot in the prison. This incident happened 30 years ago and she has faced several problems ever since. But she emerged victorious from all the troubles.”

“Her career as an actress needs no introduction. She has acted in over 600 films and several plays. Some leaders from the Opposition have given certain suggestions, we will take a decision on them soon. I will discuss with the Chief minister and other ministers on erecting her statue in front of the hospital built by her,” he said.