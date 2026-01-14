Lifetime Achievement Awards presented to two senior scientists

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Monday presented the Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA) Lifetime Achievement Awards to two senior scientists in recognition of their outstanding contributions to science and science communication. The awards were presented at a function held at the KSTA Auditorium here. Addressing the gathering, the Minister said the State government was committed to strengthening the science and technology ecosystem in Karnataka and would extend further support to KSTA to develop it into a model institution at the national level.

Stressing the importance of nurturing scientific temper among students and youth, Boseraju said research and innovation should not remain confined to laboratories. “The benefits of scientific research must reach the last person in society. Programmes such as these play a crucial role in bridging the gap between science and the common people,” he said.

The Prof. C.N.R. Rao – KSTA Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Dr. Ramakrishna, former Director of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in recognition of his distinguished service and contributions to the field of science and technology.

The KSTA Lifetime Achievement Award for Science Communication in Kannada (2023) was awarded to Sreemathi Hariprasad, former scientist at the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), for her dedicated efforts in popularising Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (STEAM) through the Kannada language.

Director of the Department of Science and Technology Sadashiva Prabhu (IAS), KSTA Chairman Prof. A.H. Rajasab, and KSTA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anand R. were present at the event.