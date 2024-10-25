list out contributions to Channapatna: Dy CM to HDK

Channapatna: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday asked Kumaraswamy to list out his contribution to the people of Channapatna assembly constituency. Speaking at a roadshow before filing of the nomination, he said, “Kumaraswamy must list out his contribution to the Channapatna assembly constituency when he was the CM for two terms. Let him place his work before the people to judge.”

“Yogeshwar has joined the party at an auspicious time. We need to send out a strong message by strengthening his hands. I appeal to all of you to elect him with a very high margin. The people of Channapatna had given 80000 votes to DK Suresh in the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

“There are a lot of party leaders and party workers who have joined Congress from JDS and BJP reposing faith in DK Suresh and me. You have strengthened our hands and we will never abandon you. We will be with you always,” he assured.

“We are committed to develop Channapatna and we are committed to develop the state. We spoke to the CM and got grants worth Rs 500 crores for Channapatna. Why has JDS which has secular in its name joined hands with the communal BJP? JDS has entered into this alliance for political convenience,” he said. DK Shivakumar said there was no dissatisfaction about the Channapatna Congress candidate either among the party leaders or party workers. Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, “There is no dissatisfaction whatsoever. Some wanted DK Suresh to contest, but they are fine with the new choice. Suresh was in fact in charge of shortlisting candidates for Channapatna. We have taken this decision keeping in mind Party’s interests.”

“CM and I will take part in the nomination filing at Channapatna today. We haven’t received any information on Shiggavi candidate yet and we will announce the candidate as soon we receive confirmation. We are conducting an internal survey and we are also taking opinions of certain people,” he said.