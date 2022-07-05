Locals raise objections in Bengaluru South and Bommanahalli

Bengaluru: Objections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ward re-structuring are pouring-in, and in Bommanahalli and Bengaluru South assembly constituencies, locals are unhappy about the unscientific division.

This unscientific division is evident if one observes the depiction of HSR and Rupena Agrahara wards in Bommanahalli. Some parts of HSR layout, Mangammanapallya, Singasandra wards are added and restructured as HSR ward. The ward starts from HSR layout, from the Silk Board till Hosur road on the left side, for a distance of about five kilometers. It is till the Beratena Agrahara and Electronic City.

The other side of the Hosur road is divided into Rupena Agrahara ward. It has also been extended for a length of four kilometers from Silk Board to Basavanpura Road. Rupena Agrahara Ward has been formed by including some parts of Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Mangammanapallya and Singasandra Wards.

HSR Ward and Rupena Agrahara Ward are divided on two sides of Hosur Road for a length of five kilometers which is not correct. Locals say that it will be difficult for citizens to come and go to the ward office. The locals said that objections are being submitted to the government about this unscientific division.

Entire Beguru village has been shifted Beguru ward in Bengaluru South assembly constituency is also strangely divided. Begur temple and church remain in Begur ward. However, most of the houses in the town have been added to Kalena Agrahara Ward.

Beguru, the center of Hobli, has a history of 1200 years. Division for political gain is not right. Old town should be saved in Begur ward itself. Otherwise, the development of the village will be hampered, said M Anjanappa, the Former BBMP Corporator of Beguru ward.