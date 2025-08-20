LoP slams Congress over pothole-ridden roads

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R. Ashoka, launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government over the alarming condition of Bengaluru’s roads, riddled with potholes that have become a nightmare for commuters.

Citing a media report, Ashoka posted on social media platform ‘X’, calling the city “Broken Bengaluru, not Brand Bengaluru.” He ridiculed the government’s claims of development while citizens continue to struggle on unsafe roads.

“Potholes everywhere, but dreams of tunnels underground—this is Congress’ concept of Brand Bengaluru,” Ashoka remarked, accusing the ruling party of neglecting basic civic responsibilities. He pointed out that rains, coupled with BBMP’s inefficiency, have turned the roads into “death traps.”

According to him, there is not a single pothole-free road in the city. “Under the Agara flyover, you cannot even spot the road. Bus stops, offices, and residential complexes are all surrounded by damaged roads,” he said.

Highlighting the risks, Ashoka alleged that accidents have become routine in the city, with motorists losing balance, patients facing difficulties, and residents suffering from back pain due to poor road conditions. “Daily travel has become torture,” he added.

Targeting Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka asked: “What is the self-proclaimed creator of Brand Bengaluru doing? Instead of fixing potholes, he is dreaming about underground tunnel roads.” Taking a dig, he quipped that Shivakumar perhaps wants people to live underground since the surface roads are filled with craters.

Ashoka urged the government to focus on ensuring safe, motorable roads instead of making hollow promises. “This is not Brand Bengaluru. This is Congress’ Broken Bengaluru,” he concluded.