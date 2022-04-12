Lorry owners stage protest against ban on 15-yr old lorries

Mysuru: Mysuru District Lorry Owners Federation held a protest on Monday in front of Deputy Commissioner's office demanding the fulfillment of various demands.

Addressing the gathering fedaration president Kodanda Rama said that " Central government has ordered a ban on more than 15-year-old government and commercial vehicles. Government has also fixed a massive price for fitness certification (FC) and renewal of registration certificates of vehicles."

He said, "We have not received any information on this law from the transport department. Fees will be increased. This will not change anything. Workers having one lorry will be affected more. This would also create problems for farmers who transport sugarcane, paddy, corn and cotton to the mills."

Protesters demanded that the FC rate, toll rate should be reduced, toll collection at the check posts from other state trucks and lorries must be stopped, cancellation of check posts, and a permit for sand transport in Mysuru. Protesters warned that if the central and state governments did not meet their demands within 30 days, there would be mass protests.