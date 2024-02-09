‘Made in India’, CAR-T cell program introduced by Apollo Cancer Centres

Bengaluru: In a ground-breaking development, Apollo Cancer Centres (ACCs) has emerged as the first private hospital group in India to have successfully completed CAR-T cell program and to further augment it, the group will now provide access to ‘Made in India’ CAR-T cell therapy, beginning with NexCAR19™ (Actalycabtagene autoleucel), for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas and B-acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in patients aged 15 years and above.

CAR-T cell therapies, often known as ‘living drugs’ involve the extraction of a patient’s T-cells (a type of white blood cells whose function is to fight cancer cells) through a process known as Apheresis. These T-cells are then genetically modified by a safe vehicle (viral vector) in a controlled laboratory setting, so that they express modified connectors on their surface called Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs). These CARs are specifically designed to recognize a protein which is abnormally expressed on certain cancer cells. They are then multiplied to a desired dose, and infused directly into the patient.

CAR-T cell therapies have gained global recognition for their unparalleled success in transforming the lives of patients with challenging B-cell malignancies. Having treated over 25,000 patients worldwide, have benefited from this therapeutic model.

On the occasion, Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited, said, “Embarking on a pioneering journey, Apollo Cancer Centres has achieved a remarkable feat in the realm of cancer treatment. With the successful treatments, our commitment to advancing CAR-T Cell Therapy is unwavering. Being the first in India to announce the successful CAR T cell program, reinforces our dedication to groundbreaking healthcare. The indigenously built CAR-T treatment, NexCAR19, reflects our commitment to provide transformative and cutting-edge cancer care.

Apollo Cancer Centres is not just changing the narrative; we’re rewriting the possibilities of giving better treatment outcome for cancer patients across India and beyond.” The Chief Executive Officer – Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Manish Mattoo said, “We are proud to be the first in India to achieve the milestone of groundbreaking success in CAR-T Cell Therapy. Our indigenously built CAR-T treatment marks a significant advance in cancer care. We’re committed to provide advanced cancer treatment more accessible to all. This achievement reflects our dedication to pushing healthcare boundaries and delivering impactful solutions to the community.”