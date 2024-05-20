Ongole: Police demonstrate mock drills

Ongole: As part of the measures to control untoward incidents before and after the counting day, the Prakasam police have demonstrated a mock drill to create an awareness of how police are ready to tackle mobs involved in violent incidents at the RTC Bus Stand centre in Ongole on Sunday.

Speaking at the programme, SP Garud Sumit Sunil said that the district police are ready to initiate stringent action on the people involved in the untoward incidents during the counting.

He said that they will issue a notice first to the people trying to instigate the violence, as per the crowd control protocols, and then fire tear gas shells with permission from the magistrate.

Then they will lathi-charge, use water canons’ and fire plastic pellets to control the mob. He said that they open fire only as a last resort.

The SP said that they have deployed 10 teams, along with the special force in the subdivisions, to tackle the mobs trying to incite violence and disturb the law and order situation in the district. He said that there will be mobile parties equipped with arms also roaming around the villages.

The AR additional SP Ashok Babu, Ongole DSP Kishore Babu, AR DSP Chandrasekhar, Ongole I Town CI Alikhan, RIs, RSIs, and other personnel were present.