Bapatla: Cops won’t permit victory processions on counting day

Bapatla: The Bapatla district SP Vakula Jindal announced that they are imposing Section 144 preventing the gathering of people on the counting day, and banning all victory processions. He warned that they are prepared to tackle the troublemakers with force, and advised the people who want to be involved in such incidents to drop the plans.

The SP inspected the Chirala II Town and Rural police stations on Sunday and said that he had gone through the records on the incidents during the poll day, and the action taken on the people involved.

He said that they were monitoring the suspects and warned that they were ready to open sheets on them if they were found involved in violent incidents again. He said that they are taking all necessary actions to prevent untoward incidents before and after the counting day, June 4.

He announced that there will be Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Police Act in force during the counting day, and no person could take the victory processions on the day. He requested the public to cooperate with the police to keep law and order in place.