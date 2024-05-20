Live
- SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
- There is Cong wave across the country: VH
- Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
- Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence
- Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru
- Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online
- Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with daughter aaradhya
- BJP claims credit for Warangal development
- Karimnagar: Rampant fraud in rice sales
Just In
Ongole: Call to treat HIV patients with compassion
Ongole: District AIDS Control Officer Dr Suresh Kumar participated in a rally organized from Old RIMS to Addanki Bus Stand Centre here, observing the...
Ongole: District AIDS Control Officer Dr Suresh Kumar participated in a rally organized from Old RIMS to Addanki Bus Stand Centre here, observing the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, to remember those who died of AIDS-related illness, by APSACS and DACS on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Suresh Kumar said that people suffering from HIV/AIDS should not be discriminated against but treated with compassion.
Family members and friends should boost the morale of the AIDS victims, and encourage them to use medicines and take nutritious food regularly to decrease its morbidity rate.
Kumar observed that youth are becoming victims of AIDS by unprotected sex in the influence of drugs. He said that it is the responsibility of everyone to create awareness among people on the preventive measures to be taken to get protection from HIV/AIDS.
The HELP NGO, Medarametla TI project director BV Sagar, outreach workers K Krishnaveni, Malleswari, ANM Radha, DACS consultant P Chandramohan, and others participated.