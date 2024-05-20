Ongole: Call to treat HIV patients with compassion

Ongole: District AIDS Control Officer Dr Suresh Kumar participated in a rally organized from Old RIMS to Addanki Bus Stand Centre here, observing the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, to remember those who died of AIDS-related illness, by APSACS and DACS on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Suresh Kumar said that people suffering from HIV/AIDS should not be discriminated against but treated with compassion.

Family members and friends should boost the morale of the AIDS victims, and encourage them to use medicines and take nutritious food regularly to decrease its morbidity rate.

Kumar observed that youth are becoming victims of AIDS by unprotected sex in the influence of drugs. He said that it is the responsibility of everyone to create awareness among people on the preventive measures to be taken to get protection from HIV/AIDS.

The HELP NGO, Medarametla TI project director BV Sagar, outreach workers K Krishnaveni, Malleswari, ANM Radha, DACS consultant P Chandramohan, and others participated.