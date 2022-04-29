‘Made in India’ CT system to strengthen access to quality healthcare launched

Bengaluru: Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, on Thursday announced the launch of its next-generation Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner. Revolution Aspire is an advanced imaging solution designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, at the newly launched Wipro GE Medical Devices Manufacturing plant, in line with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The CT system is equipped with higher imaging intelligence to improve clinical confidence when diagnosing diseases and anomalies.

India faces a dual challenge of urban-rural divide and disease burden. Even though a major proportion of the population lives in rural areas, the majority of health facilities are concentrated in select large cities. India also depends on imports for higher-end medical products such as cancer diagnostics, medical imaging tools, amongst others. With the government emphasizing early diagnosis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and self-reliance, through Ayushman Bharat, there is an increased demand for advanced medical devices. The Revolution Aspire CT aims to address this need and enable access to quality medical equipment across India, including tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The Revolution Aspire CT scanner empowers clinicians with increased operational efficiency with upto 50% higher throughput*. The rotation time in Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been increased by 20%, enabling clinicians to provide faster diagnosis*. That along with a significantly improved cooling rate, the scanner allows a higher rate of continuous scanning and can handle higher patient volumes per day. The CT scanner also comes with a new detector design and algorithm, along with smart features such as Smart MAR, that enables up to 30% improved image quality*. As one of the most powerful systems in its segment, the system is redesigned to deliver higher performance through tube capacity, tube current, and X-ray generator power while maintaining the same footprint. Additionally, it provides intelligent IQ to provide exceptional clinical outcomes, besides reduced radiation dosage for patients and clinicians' safety.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon said, "Access to healthcare has been deeply asymmetric in India and innovative medical technology products will help bridge this gap. We are witnessing this change with cutting-edge, locally manufactured, and affordable products such as the Revolution Aspire CT scanner helping democratize the market, taking quality healthcare to tier 2 cities and beyond. It is critical for all health centres, big and small, to have access to quality diagnosis. I applaud Wipro GE Healthcare's endeavour to empower India's healthcare infrastructure with this revolutionary product for improved patient care delivery."

The Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare, Dr. Shravan Subramanyam said, "We at Wipro GE Healthcare are committed to India's vision of self-reliance. With Revolution Aspire CT system we aim to cater to the underserved markets and bridge the access gap to quality healthcare. We look forward to aligning closely with the government and will continue to invest medical devices 'made in India, for India and for the world'; and advance our mission of enabling 'healthcare for all."

The Head of Imaging, GE Healthcare, Srikanth Suryanarayanan said, "We are very proud to launch the Revolution Aspire CT scanner – our 'made in India' product. It is one of our most efficient CT scanners and has been designed with accessibility in mind. With an increasing burden on the healthcare sector following the impact of COVID-19, healthcare institutions need advanced medical devices - more than ever before, for faster and more accurate diagnosis. Our new CT, is a powerful system that empowers the clinicians as well as the patients with greater efficiency, better results and higher comfort."

The Revolution Aspire CT scanner is developed to ensure that the patient experience is seamless and stress-free. The scanner is equipped with a 70cm gantry bore aperture that can accommodate a diverse set of patients and an enhanced user interface which reduces preparation time and improves comfort. It is also incorporated with GE Healthcare's ASiR technology which supports a lower radiation dose by 40 percent, keeping patient safety in mind. Created as a future-ready product, the Revolution Aspire CT is built to be scalable with evolving needs of healthcare institutions.

The Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been manufactured at the recently launched Wipro GE Medical Device Manufacturing factory (MDM). The factory is one of 15 medical device manufacturers approved under the government's PLI Scheme. Aligned to the National Agenda of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Wipro GE healthcare has invested a little over Rs 100 crore in this facility and aims to further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India. The plant is a 100% subsidiary of Wipro GE Healthcare and has been setup as a green field legal entity.